Boy dies days after getting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the case of a 13-year-old Saginaw County boy who died in his sleep three days after getting his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in mid-June.

The county health department confirmed the investigation, telling the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, that the medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy and the death was reported to the state health department as well as the CDC.

Jacob Clynick, 13, of Zilwaukee, died June 16, 2021, just three days after he got a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. County health officials say the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating his death.

"The investigation as to whether there is a correlation between his death and vaccination is now at the federal level with CDC," said a joint statement issued by Saginaw County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Delicia Pruitt and Health Officer Christina Harrington.

"Meanwhile, the health department continues to encourage families to speak with their physicians to weigh their own risks and benefits of vaccination."

The boy, Jacob Clynick, lived in Zilwaukee and had just completed eighth grade when he got his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on June 13 at a Walgreens store, said Tammy Burages, his aunt.

Jacob was healthy, she said and had no known underlying medical conditions. He was looking forward to starting classes in the fall as a freshman at Carrollton High School.

He complained of common post-vaccine symptoms, she said, in the two days between his immunization and death, which included fatigue and fever.

On the night of June 15, he had a bit of a stomach ache, too, but it wasn't severe enough to cause serious concern, Burages said.

Jacob went to sleep that night and never woke up.

"He passed away in the middle of the night at home," she said.

