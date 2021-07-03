Russia hopes for strengthening economic coop. with Iran

Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Shulginov, in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali on Fri., expressed hope that bilateral economic cooperation and joint projects between Iran and Russia will be promoted in energy, transportation and nuclear fields in the new administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for further development and expansion of cooperation of the two countries in the fields of oil and energy.

Shulginov, who is also the chairman of Iran-Russia Economic Cooperation Commission on behalf of Russian government, referred to the joint projects in oil, gas, energy, railway and peaceful energy fields and hoped for developing relations during new Iranian government under President-Elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

He also pointed to Sirik gas-fired power plant in Iran and stressed continuation of cooperation in energy field.

Iranian envoy to Russia Kazem Jalali, for his turn, thanked congratulatory message of Russian President for the election of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as President-Elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran and assured that new Iranian government will put on its agenda reinforcing convergence with Russia.

Important projects in the field of energy are under-implementation between the two countries of Iran and Russia, he said, adding, “Sirik Thermal Power Plant is considered as one of the giant projects which is underway between Iran and Russia.”

He also hailed Sputnik-V vaccine joint production in Iran.

The two countries have established amicable and good relations and it is hoped that this amicable relation would be further expanded, Jalali emphasized.

