WHO chief says delta variant of COVID-19 reported in over 98

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization said in a regular press briefing at WHO headquarters in Geneva on Friday that the highly contagious Delta variant, first detected in India, has been reported in over 98 countries and regions.

“Delta has been detected in at least 98 countries and is spreading quickly in countries with low and high vaccination coverage”, he warned.

According to the United Nations official news website, the WHO head also urged leaders to push back against daunting new COVID surges through increased vaccination efforts and public health measures, warning that with Delta quickly becoming the dominant strain in many countries ‘we are in a very dangerous period of the pandemic’.

"In those countries with low COVID-19 vaccination coverage, terrible scenes of hospitals overflowing are again becoming the norm. But no country is out of the woods yet”, said Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus, during his biweekly press conference.

Earlier today in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said that the Delta variant of Covid-19 has entered the country from the eastern and south-eastern borders, warning that a 5th wave of the pandemic could be on the way as the delta is spreading in the country very quickly.

More than 6 million people in Iran have received at least the first doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine so far, while the death toll from the contagious disease has increased to nearly 85,000, according to the latest official figures.

