500k per day can be vaccinated in Iran: Rouhani

Making the remarks addressing the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Rouhani said: "There are above 60 million people over the age of 18, 65% to 70% of whom must be vaccinated to break the chain of the virus spread, i.e., over 40 million people."

"The administration is ready to vaccinate more than 400,000 to 500,000 people a day," he added.

As he said, Iran has entered the fifth peak of Covid-19 in some provinces.

He also informed that flights to specific countries have been halted and quarantine restrictions have been imposed in areas designated as being in red or orange conditions.

He urged that the schools and universities must be reopened by mid-September.

Alireza Raeisi, Spokesman for National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, said Wed. 8.1 million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered to the health sector in Iran so far, of which 7.8 million doses have been distributed across the country while 7 million citizens have received the first doses.

