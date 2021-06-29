2nd locally-made vaccines join Iran vaccination campaign

The second locally produced anti-Covid-19 vaccine has obtained the necessary permit to be used in the general vaccination of the Iranian population after COV-Iran Barakat which was given the permit on June 14.

The new vaccine is called "PastoCovC" which is manufactured by the Pasteur Institute of Iran, according to Kinanoush Jahanpour, the Spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday afternoon.

So far in Iran, 4,426,904 people have received the first doses of the vaccine while 1,481,010 have been injected with the second doses.

The Iranian Health Ministry said on today (Tuesday) that 12,717 COVID-19 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours while the pandemic claimed the lives of 142 Iranians since yesterday.

According to the figures released by health ministry spokeswoman earlier today, 3,176 patients are in the ICUs while 2,862,261 patients have recovered so far.

The IRGC also unveiled its version of Covid-19 vaccine by the name of " "Noora".

Iran also unveiled its locally manufactured Russian Sputnik V vaccine on Saturday during a ceremony attended by Iran's health officials.

KI/YJC