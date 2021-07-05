9 rockets fired at US coalition base at Syrian gas facility

An hour after the news of the explosion was heard at a US military base near the al-Omar oil well in Deir ez-Zor province in Syria, it was reported again that an explosion had taken place at a coalition base in the same area.

The Koniko base, which is run by the American forces on the outskirts of Deir ez-Zor, has been hit by several missiles, Saberin News reported.

Nine missiles landed inside the base, and US forces declared a state of maximum alert in the area, it added.

Al-Mayadeen also reported citing its sources that four explosions of unknown origin were heard inside the base of the Koniko gas plant where the US, British and French military bases are located.

No further details have been released.

However, a Pentagon spokesman told Al Jazeera that there have been no reports of US troops being attacked in Syria.

Wayne Marotto, US coalition spokesman in a tweet claimed, "There is no truth to the reports that U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets today."

However, Sabrin News published the above image of a fire following a rocket attack on a coalition base in Deir ez-Zor.

Earlier, news sources reported heavy explosions inside the US military base near the al-Omar oil well in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province.

