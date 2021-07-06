  1. Politics
Jul 6, 2021, 3:54 PM

North Gas Company targeted in SW Kirkuk

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – An Iraqi security source in Kirkuk reported on Tuesday that North Gas Company in southwestern Kirkuk province had been targeted with a Katyusha rocket.

A rocket landed late last night near the abandoned equipment of the Northern Gas Company, 20 km southwest of Kirkuk, the Iraqi security source said according to Shafaq News.

Stating that the attack did not cause any casualties or financial damage, he said that security forces arrived at the scene to investigate the attack.

The attack comes as the Iraqi electricity sector, including transmission towers, has been repeatedly targeted in recent weeks, and about 70 electricity towers have been attacked so far.

Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
