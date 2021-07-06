US envoy meets Iraqi defense min. after attack on embassy

The US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Toller held a meeting with Jumea Anad Saadoun, Iraq's Minister of Defense on Tuesday, according to Iraqi News Agency.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

The details of the meeting were not revealed to the media yet, however, the meeting came after the local Iraqi media reported that a drone attack on a military base at the US embassy on Tuesday morning.

Iraqi media reported on Tuesday morning that an airstrike targeted the Green Zone in Baghdad close to the buildings inhabiting Americans.

