Experts investigating big sound of explosion in N Tehran

According to IRIB, the security deputy of the Tehran governorate Hamid Reza Goudarzi confirmed this news, saying that the cause of this explosion is under investigation.

Stating that the blast did not cause any financial or human damage, he added the experts are investigating the cause of the explosion.

In response to the question of whether this incident was a terrorist act, Goudarzi said that the dimensions and cause of the incident are being investigated and the information will be provided after confirmation.

Jalal Maleki, spokesman for the Tehran Municipality Fire Department said that firefighters were dispatched to the area to investigate. He added that initial investigations did not indicate a specific incident.

Following the calls of the citizens that the sound of the explosion was heard in the northern part of Tehran in the early hours of this morning, the firefighters were sent to the scene and after searching in different parts, no incidents were observed and the forces returned.

