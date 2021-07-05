Tehran to host 1st Intl. Eurasia Expo 2021 on Jul. 9-13

The Head of American and European Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Mohammadreza Karimzadeh broke the news on Monday and reiterated that this prestigious exhibition entitled "Eurasia Expo 2021" will be held in Tehran on July 9-13 in presence of senior officials of five Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member countries including Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan along with Iranian trade delegations.

He pointed to the importance of various aspects of this event for the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that an agreement was inked between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) given the government's view on the need for diversification of country's export market, efforts of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) to use the capacity of Eurasian Economic Union.

He went on to say that the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) is in direct talk with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in line with promoting level of agreement to the level of free trade.

On the other hand, active presence for the development of interaction with EAEU member states is on the agenda, Karimzadeh emphasized.

Given the sensitivity of this issue, it is expected that economic activists of the country will take maximum advantages and opportunities of this exhibition event in line with enhancing their trade volume exchanges with EAEU member states, he added.

MA/FNA14000414000698