Oman to host Iran’s 1st specialized export exhibition in Dec.

The exhibition will be held in Oman with the participation of Iranian knowledge-based companies working in the field of construction industries aimed at introducing capabilities and knowledge-based and creative efforts to the international target markets.

Promoting investment opportunities in Oman by inviting businesspersons and widespread publicity and advertisement in local media has been cited as one of the most important objectives behind holding this exhibition.

Presently, more than 7,000 knowledge-based and creative firms are busy active in the country, presenting high-quality technological services and products to the society.

Developing domestic market and booming export of these products with advanced and sophisticated technologies are of the most important objectives of the exhibition.

Iran’s First Specialized Export Exhibition will be held at Oman Permanent International Fairgrounds on Dec. 1-4, 2021.

