Iran, Belarus stress developing agricultural cooperation

An Iranian agricultural delegation, headed by Deputy Ministry of Agriculture for Commercial Development Affairs Abbas Askarzadeh, arrived in Minsk on Tuesday to hold the 2nd Working Group of agricultural cooperation between Iran and Belarus.

The official meeting of the Iran-Belarus Agricultural Cooperation Working Group was held at the venue of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus in the presence of deputies’ ministries of agriculture of the two countries and other managers in the field of agriculture.

During the meeting, Askarzadeh pointed to the high capacities of Iran agricultural sector to further increase joint cooperation in all areas with Belarus.

Alexey Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, for his part, pointed to the considerable growth of bilateral trade between Iran and Belarus in the field of agriculture in 2020 and 2021 and stated that the two countries can meet their demands in the field of agriculture optimally.

In this meeting, various ways of activating bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture and also solutions for increasing trade of agricultural, horticultural, fishery and aquatic products were explored between the two sides.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of cooperation was inked between Iran and Belarus on relevant issues.

Under the agreement, it was agreed that the 3rd Iran-Belarus Agricultural Working Group will be held in Tehran in September 2023.

It should be noted that the first meeting of this Working Group was held in Tehran in October 2017.

