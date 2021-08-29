Iran-Eurasia commerce ties influencing regional developments

"Armenia sees Iran as one of its strategic neighbors. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the two countries have established good relations for a long time and will continue to do so," Hevirk Yarijanian, a member of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture and head of Iran-Armenia chamber of commerce said on Sun.

"Relations between Iran and Armenia pave the way for the development of Iranian trade in the Eurasian region, and the two countries interact well," he added.

"Iran has achieved a good position in the field of export of goods to the Eurasian region in the past year, so any excuse to make Iran's access to this market more difficult can be analyzed based on the economic incentives of regional competitors," he said.

Noting that the land route between Iran and Azerbaijan has reopened, Yarijanian did not rule out the possibility of some rival countries' intention to affect Iran's export to Eurasia.

