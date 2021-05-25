Iran, Armenia exploring avenues for increasing customs coop.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi and Edvard Hovhannisyan Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia met and held talks in Tehran on Monday.

During the talks, the two sides discussed ways to boost and increase bilateral cooperation in issues of mutual interests.

Implementation of customs agreements inked between Iran and Armenia and also previously signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the two countries have been announced as the main aim behind visit of Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Obstacles ahead of customs cooperation and data exchange, as well as facilitation of trade between Iran and Armenia, were put forward in this meeting, IRICA chief said.

Accordingly, it was decided to reach a conclusion by forming working committees to implement the previous agreements, Mir-Ashrafi added.

Implementation of Iran-Armenia agreements can be very effective in increasing volume of exchanges between the two countries in the field of transit of goods, fight against smuggling goods, he emphasized.

Discussions with regards to bilateral customs cooperation, a joint trade gateway between customs of the two countries of Iran and Armenia and also some problems facing businesspersons of the two countries were raised in the meeting, he said, adding, “It is hoped that, in addition to implementing the previous agreements, the two countries would enhance and promote mutual customs and trade cooperation significantly.”

If Iran’s membership is finalized in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), it is expected that Armenia, as the gateway for entry of Iran to Eurasian market, would play a key role in increasing bilateral exchanges between Iran and EAEU as well as reduction of time clearing and discharging goods and commodities to a great extent.

Edvard Hovhannisyan Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, for his part, pointed to the trade volume exchange between Iran and Armenia and stated, “Expansion of joint cooperation and creation of facilities for boosting transit of goods between the two countries is one of the main aims behind my trip to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

