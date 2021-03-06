Energy Min. invites EAEU’s member companies to visit Iran

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) holds a prestigious trade event every year and the First Eurasian Exhibition, which is going to be held in Tehran Permanent International Exhibitions on May 18-21, 2021, provides a great opportunity for Iranian traders, producers and neighboring countries especially members of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

In an interview with Sputnik on Sat., Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian stated, “In addition, we seek to prepare and develop relations of chambers of commerce in different provinces of Iran with their partners in Eurasian Economic Union’s member states optimally.”

Given the diversity of Iran's trade fields in terms of diverse climatic conditions, a variety of agricultural products and consumer goods are produced in Iran throughout the year, Ardakanian added.

In addition, Islamic Republic of Iran has vast and rich mineral resources that provide a good opportunity to supply these products, he said, adding, “We hope that organizing First Eurasian Exhibition in Iran will be highly welcomed by businessmen, traders and producers of neighboring countries especially Eurasian Economic Union’s member states.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the participants in this prestigious trade event and stated that member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, including five countries of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and of course Iran’s neighboring countries can also take part in this exhibition.

Certainly, holding these events strengthen Iran's determination to use the advantages of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Eurasia, energy minister emphasized.

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to make this membership ‘permanent’, so that Iran can have a broad economic relationship with the Eurasian member states, he added.

