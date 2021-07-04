4 civilians killed in Ghazni province of Afghanistan

One of the killed people was reportedly a woman.

As reported, civilian casualties in the first three months of this year increased by 29 percent, i.e. 573 people, compared to the same period last year.

1,210 civilians were also injured during the period.

The Taliban is responsible for 43.5 percent, pro-government groups are responsible for 17 percent, and the ISIL terrorist group is responsible for 5 percent of the civilian death toll in the said time.

Ghazni is one of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, located in southeastern Afghanistan.

