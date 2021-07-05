  1. Politics
Jul 5, 2021, 1:51 PM

Russia foils series of ISIL attacks in Moscow

Russia foils series of ISIL attacks in Moscow

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Mon. that it has foiled a series of ISIL terrorist attacks in Moscow and other Russian cities.

The series of recent foiled terrorist attacks in Moscow, Astrakhan, and the southern  Kabardino-Balkarian Republic was planned by the ISIL terrorist group, FBS said.

Six ISIL members were killed and two were arrested in operations to thwart terrorist attacks, it added.

A series of terrorist acts planned by the ISIS terrorist group in Russia in the summer of 2021 has been prevented, it announced.

As reported, in recent years, dozens of members of the ISIL terrorist group have been arrested or killed by Russian security agents, some of whom had direct links to remaining ISIL elements in Iraq and Syria and were ordered to carry out terrorist operations in Russia.

HJ/FNA14000414000408

News Code 175719
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175719/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News