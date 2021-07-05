Russia foils series of ISIL attacks in Moscow

The series of recent foiled terrorist attacks in Moscow, Astrakhan, and the southern Kabardino-Balkarian Republic was planned by the ISIL terrorist group, FBS said.

Six ISIL members were killed and two were arrested in operations to thwart terrorist attacks, it added.

A series of terrorist acts planned by the ISIS terrorist group in Russia in the summer of 2021 has been prevented, it announced.

As reported, in recent years, dozens of members of the ISIL terrorist group have been arrested or killed by Russian security agents, some of whom had direct links to remaining ISIL elements in Iraq and Syria and were ordered to carry out terrorist operations in Russia.

