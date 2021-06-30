UNSC convenes to review 11th report on Iran’s nuclear deal

This is the first meeting of the UN Security Council after the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, in which representatives of the UNSC member states are present in-person and in limited delegations.

The United Nations Under-Secretary-​General for Political Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo read out the 11th report of the UN Secretary General on the implementation of UNSCR 2231.

In his 11th report on the implementation of UNSCR 2231, which was issued before the meeting and on the eve of the seventh round of the Vienna talks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the US's return to JCPOA ‘an appropriate step’ and called on Washington to lift sanctions imposed on Iran and also renew exemptions.

"I am satisfied with the recent diplomatic engagement that has taken place since April 2021 with the Joint Commission on this landmark nuclear deal, as it provides an opportunity for Iran and the United States to fully implement their commitments under JCPOA and UNSCR 2231,” UN Secretary general added.

"I call on the United States to lift its sanctions imposed against Islamic Republic of Iran and to extend exemptions for oil trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran and for nuclear non-proliferation projects within the framework of JCPOA," he continued.

Iran and P5+1, including the United States, Russia, China, France, and UK, along with Germany, reached a comprehensive agreement on July 14, 2015, under which Iran restricted some of its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. In return, the UNSC confirmed the approval of UNSCR 221 on JCPOA some months later.

