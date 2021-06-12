Iran regains voting rights at UN General Assembly

In a twee on late Friday, Majid Takht-Ravanchi wrote, "Illegal US sanctions have not just deprived our people of medicine; they have also prevented Iran from paying our dues in arrears to the UN."

"After more than 6 months of working on it, the UN today announced it has received the funds," he added, saying, "ALL inhumane sanctions must be lifted NOW."

A UN spokesman on Friday announced that Iran has regained its voting rights at the UN General Assembly after a partial payment of its dues in arrears.

"I can confirm to you today that the Islamic Republic of Iran has paid the minimum amount due and is no longer under Article 19 of the UN Charter," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Earlier, in a letter written to the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that as soon as sanctions imposed against Iran are lifted, the Islamic Republic of Iran will settle its deferred financial contribution to the United Nations.

His letter came as in a letter dated May 28, Guterres informed the General Assembly that five countries -- the Central African Republic, Comoros, Iran, Sao Tome and Principe, and Somalia -- were at least two years in arrears. Iran had to pay a minimum of 16.25 million US dollars to regain its voting rights.

