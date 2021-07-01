Gelareh Nazemi to officiate at 2021 Futsal World Cup

The competition will be held from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3 in the European country, Tehran Times reported.

Nazemi had already officiated the men’s competition. She has most recently whistled in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifiers held in Sharjah, the UAE in May along with her compatriot Zari Fathi.

Gelareh Nazemi also officiated in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Iranian male referee Ebrahim Mehrabi Afshar will also officiate in the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

HJ/PR