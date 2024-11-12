Iran, Malaysia emphasize expanding coop. in standard field

Speaking on the sidelines of Governance Committee Summit of Standard and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) held in Turkey’s Istanbul, the standard officials of the two countries emphasized bosting mutual cooperation in the related field.

During the meeting, Head of the National Institute of Standard and Industrial Research of Iran (ISIRI) Mehdi Eslampanh said that ISIRI is the only official and legal institute issuing halal certificates and labels in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Emphasizing the importance of standardization and monitoring the quality of goods, he called standards a safe haven for exports and imports.

In addition, the two sides stressed the need to promote bilateral cooperation in the relevant field.

MA/IRN85657603