  1. Technology
Nov 12, 2024, 6:48 PM

Pres. Pezeshkian:

Iran, Malaysia emphasize expanding coop. in standard field

Iran, Malaysia emphasize expanding coop. in standard field

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – The heads of the National Institute of Standards and Industrial Research organizations of Iran and Malaysia stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of standard.

Speaking on the sidelines of Governance Committee Summit of Standard and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) held in Turkey’s Istanbul, the standard officials of the two countries emphasized bosting mutual cooperation in the related field.

During the meeting, Head of the National Institute of Standard and Industrial Research of Iran (ISIRI) Mehdi Eslampanh said that ISIRI is the only official and legal institute issuing halal certificates and labels in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Emphasizing the importance of standardization and monitoring the quality of goods, he called standards a safe haven for exports and imports.

In addition, the two sides stressed the need to promote bilateral cooperation in the relevant field.

MA/IRN85657603

News ID 224344
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News