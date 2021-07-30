  1. Sports
Jul 30, 2021, 4:32 PM

Iran futsal team become champions of Thai tournament

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Iranian men’s national futsal have won the prestigious Continental Futsal Championship in Thailand.

The Iranian national futsal team commandingly won the Continental Futsal Championship in Thailand on Friday after defeating the hosts 5-1.

Iran's goals in the game were scored by Behzad Azimi (2 goals), Alireza Rafieipour (2 goals), and a goal by Farhad Tavakoli.

The Iranian team defeated Uzbekistan to advance to the final of this tournament in Thailand on Thursday.

Iran was in Group B of the competitions and had defeated Lithuania and Tajikistan while being held with a 2-2 draw against Egypt.

The team is participating in the tournament as preparation for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup that will be staged in Lithuania from September 12 to October 3.

Iran will play Argentina, the US, and Serbia in Group F of the world-class competition.

