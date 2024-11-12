40 Palestinians martyred in Gaza as death toll hits 43,665

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 43,665 people have been killed in more than 13 months since Israeli regime genocidal war on the enclave began.

The toll includes 62 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to the ministry, which also said 103,076 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 10 civilians were killed late on Monday in a double missile strike by an Israeli drone on the small tent café, located to the west of Khan Younis in the south of the war-torn enclave.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera has said that at least 40 Palestinians have been killed across Gaza in Israeli attacks.

The death toll includes a drone strike on people sitting at a café in the al-Mawasi area in the south of the territory which was previously designated a “safe zone” by Israel’s military.

MNA