Iranian Air Force Cmdr. visits China military exhibition

Heading a specialized delegation, General Hamid Vahedi visited the Zhuhai Airshow 2024 in China at the invitation of the commander of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) to attend the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Air Force of China and the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition.

Vahedi met with General Chang Dingqiu, the commander of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), and some air force commanders, exchanging views on bilateral relations in various fields.

