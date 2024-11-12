  1. Politics
Nov 12, 2024, 6:15 PM

Iranian Air Force Cmdr. visits China military exhibition

Iranian Air Force Cmdr. visits China military exhibition

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi visited the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China or the Zhuhai Airshow 2024.

Heading a specialized delegation, General Hamid Vahedi visited the Zhuhai Airshow 2024 in China at the invitation of the commander of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) to attend the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Air Force of China and the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition.

Vahedi met with General Chang Dingqiu, the commander of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), and some air force commanders, exchanging views on bilateral relations in various fields.

SD/6286255

News ID 224348

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News