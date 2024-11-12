Iran, Russia, Turkey issue joint statement on Israel, region

During the 16th round of Astana Talks on Syria Peace on Tuesday, Iran, Russia, and Turkey released a joint statement condemning the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime in the West Asian region and described it as a violation of international law.

Iran, Russia and Turkey condemned the Zionist regime's genocide in Gaza as well as its aggression against Lebanon and the West Bank and called for a ceasefire.

They also condemned all the military attacks of the occupying regime in Syria and considered these actions to be in violation of international laws.

The three countries further emphasized that the escalation of violence in West Asia will have a negative impact on the situation in Syria.

Iran, Russia and Turkey pointed out that UN structures should take measures to help Lebanese refugees in Syria who have moved there after the escalation of the conflict.

They emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus.

Iran, Russia and Turkey agreed that more efforts should be made to ensure the sustainable normalization of the situation in the de-escalation zone of Idlib and its surroundings, including improving the humanitarian situation.

