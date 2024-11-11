Continuation of cooperation with IAEA on Grossi's trip agenda

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said that "Consider this IAEA chief's trip as in continuation of Iran's interactions and talks with the Agency. As a NPT member country with a peaceful nuclear program, we have continuous relations with the IAEA. These meetings can help improve interactions and collaborations."

He said about the claims on Iran's acquisition of nuclear weapons, "[Foreign Minister] Mr. Araghchi tweeted about this and said that rejecting nuclear weapons of mass destruction is both a religious fatwa and part of our calculated policy in the field of clear defense."

He pointed to the joint statement by Iran and the IAEA on March 4, 2023, saying that "The statement of March 2023 was one of the frameworks developed to continue the talks between Iran and the Agency. In the future, the events that happen in the Board of Governors will definitely have an impact. The Agency should be able to do its work away from political pressures. These political behaviors in the Agency disrupt the cooperation between Iran and the Agency."

In response to the question whether Iran is looking for another agreement other than the JCPOA, the spokesman clarified, that "Our position is clear. Regarding the nuclear issue, we have always declared that Iran's program is peaceful in nature and we also have a specific document called JCPOA. We may make updates regarding the expiration of some dates in this document, which was the subject of our talks with the parties, but unfortunately did not continue."

Rafael Grossi is planned to come to Iran on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Baghaei firmly denounced claims by Americans that Iran was involved in alleged plots to assassinate American officials, saying that "It is regrettable that American officials spend time on making claims that are unfounded."

KI