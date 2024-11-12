IAEA chief sees ‘good sign’ ahead of Iran visit

Speaking to reporters in Baku, Rafael Grossi said he and his colleagues at the IAEA are looking forward to what he described as "a very important visit" with the aim of "re-establishing contact" with the Iranian authorities, argus media reported.

The visit will be Grossi's first to Iran since Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian took office in late July, and comes at a time of increased tensions in the West Asian region.

This is while that Iranian high-ranking officials are insisting that Iran has no intention of building or possessing nuclear weapons.

"We are looking forward to that [meeting]. It's high time we establish or re-establish contact with the government," Grossi said. "We have been preparing for this meeting for quite a long time."

Grossi said he saw it as "a good sign" that the new Iranian administration is showing "a disposition to talk."

"Of course, we have to give content and meaning to the conversations. But I am encouraged by the fact that we seem to be having a good agenda in front of us."

