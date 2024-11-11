  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 11, 2024, 1:54 PM

50 explosions heard in occupied Palestine

50 explosions heard in occupied Palestine

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – 50 blasts were heard in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories on Monday afternoon, local sources said.

Zionist media reported that the warning sirens were activated in the north of occupied Palestine.

50 explosions were heard in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, according to the reports.

There were no further details.

MNA/TSN channel

News ID 224280

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News