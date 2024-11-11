50 explosions heard in occupied Palestine

Zionist media reported that the warning sirens were activated in the north of occupied Palestine.
50 explosions were heard in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, according to the reports.
There were no further details.
MNA/TSN channel
TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – 50 blasts were heard in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories on Monday afternoon, local sources said.
Zionist media reported that the warning sirens were activated in the north of occupied Palestine.
50 explosions were heard in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, according to the reports.
There were no further details.
MNA/TSN channel
Your Comment