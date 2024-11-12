Ankara hosts 20th Iran-Turkey Joint Consular Commission

The commission was chaired by Iran’s Deputy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh and Deputy Consular of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Burhanettin Duran.

Referring to the good neighborliness and very good and brotherly relations between the two countries in the political, economic, and cultural fields, the two sides emphasized strengthening judicial, legal, and police cooperation, accelerating and facilitating the implementation of agreements on the transfer of convicted persons and extraditing criminals, facilitating the movement of citizens of the two countries, and emphasizing the regular holding of legal meetings in order to resolve the problems of citizens between the two countries.

