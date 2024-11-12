Two US bases in Syria attacked with missiles

Media sources reported on Tuesday that the bases of the American occupation forces in the "Konico" gas field in Deir ez-Zor province and Al-Shadadi base in Al-Hasakah province were targeted by missiles on Tuesday.
MNA
TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – Local media in Syria have said that two US bases in Syria were attacked with rockets on Tuesday.
Media sources reported on Tuesday that the bases of the American occupation forces in the "Konico" gas field in Deir ez-Zor province and Al-Shadadi base in Al-Hasakah province were targeted by missiles on Tuesday.
MNA
Your Comment