US conducts new drone attack on Yemen's Al Bayda

Media sources reported new US attacks on Yemen, announcing that the US drone targeted the areas of Dhi Na'im and Al-Soma'a in Al Bayda province.

Al-Masirah network reported that US and UK warplanes targeted a civilian vehicle in Al-Soma'a.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Coordination (UKMTO) also announced that a vessel 70 nautical miles (130km) southwest of Yemen’s Hodeidah port has reported multiple explosions in its vicinity.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

