2 Zionists killed in Hezbollah rocket attack in Nahariya

2 men killed in Nahariya by rocket from Lebanon, the Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli regime's media said that the victims were two men in their 40s, and they were both declared dead at the scene.

In Kibbutz Kabri, Israeli regime's sources said that another two men in their 30s were lightly hurt by shrapnel in another impact.

According to the Israeli military, 10 rockets were launched from Lebanon in the attack, some of which were intercepted while others struck inside towns in the Western Galilee or open areas.

MNA