Iran one of the victims of cyberattacks: UN envoy

"Cyberspace provides golden opportunities for human beings to continuously develop and enhance all aspects of their lives," said Majid Takht-Ravanchi in an address to the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"Such a prominent capability should be promoted around the world, especially in developing countries, and its abuse should be prevented, including through acts of aggression, extortion, intimidation, and the use of force and interference in matters within the domestic jurisdiction of any country," he added.

Noting that in recent years "we have witnessed a worrying trend of systematic accusations of some countries to other countries and the attribution of cyberattacks or similar activities in cyberspace to them," he said that the reason for the accusations is purely political.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is itself a victim of cyberattacks by the malicious Stuxnet computer virus, which was created jointly by the United States and Israel to damage Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities," Takht-Ravanchi added. "Cyberspace and related techniques and technologies should be used exclusively for peaceful purposes, and to this end, countries should act in cooperation, accountability and in full compliance with applicable international law."

"The UN General Assembly must continue its efforts to develop and formulate the international principles and norms required by cyberspace, and in this regard, Iran is ready to participate in the General Assembly's efforts to formulate the principles and norms required by cyberspace," the envoy highlighted.

