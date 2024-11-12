IRCS sends 2,200 tons of aid to Resistance Front

IRCS President Pir-Hossein Kolivand said on Monday that the consignment was collected through the public donations.

He added that the IRCS will soon send a ship carrying 10,000 tons of humanitarian aid to the war-stricken region.

He also noted that medicine, medical equipment, baby formula, and foodstuff are the most needed items for those affected by Israeli attacks.

Since early October 2023, Israel has been waging brutal two-front aggression that has killed at least 43,603 people in the besieged Gaza Strip and 3,136 others in Lebanon so far.

Over the same period, the usurping regime has also assassinated several leaders from Hamas and Hezbollah resistance movements.

In support of the oppressed Palestinians and Lebanese, resistance groups in the region have launched retaliatory attacks on Israeli targets and vowed to keep fighting until the regime stops its killing machine.

In a statement issued late September, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei said, “It is obligatory for all Muslims to stand with the people of Lebanon and proud Hezbollah with their resources and help them in confronting the usurping, cruel and evil regime.”

MA/Press TV