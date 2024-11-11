Zionist regime fails to occupy one single village in Lebanon

The Lebanese Resistance Movement’s Media Relations Officer Mohammad Afif made the remarks during a press conference held in the Dahiyeh neighborhood in the south of the country’s capital Beirut on Monday.

“After 45 days of intense fighting, Israel has failed to occupy even a single Lebanese village,” he said, stressing that it was rather Hezbollah fighters' determination and their intimate knowledge of the land that were among the decisive elements on the battlefield, Press TV reported.

He also addressed claims by the Israeli regime’s former minister for military affairs, Yoav Gallant, about alleged depletion of Hezbollah’s missile stockpiles.

“Our missile stockpiles are complete in the same way that they were on the first day [of the struggle against the Israeli regime],” the official asserted, citing the movement’s continued firing of the projectiles towards the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa in the occupied Palestinian territories as proof of his assertion.

“Hezbollah continues to increase its missile stockpiles, both in quantity and quality,” he said, and affirmed that the movement’s fighters on the frontlines “have enough weapons and supplies for a prolonged war on all fronts.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official insisted that the movement “does not accept defeat.”

“Our concept of victory comprises prevention of realization of the enemy’s political and military goals,” he said, adding that it was rather refusal to resist that would translate into defeat for the group.

MNA