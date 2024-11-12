Iran Mazandaran exports 11,000 tons of citrus fruits in 7 mos

About 11,000 tons of citrus fruits have been exported from Mazandaran province to 10 foreign countries between March 21 and October 22, 2024, Amir Jamshidi stated.

Over 10,890 tons of citrus fruits were exported through the customs offices of Noshahr and Sari between March 21 and October 22, 2024, showing a 37 percent growth compared to the same period last year, he added.

Jamshidi put the value of citrus fruits exported from this northern province to other countries between March 21 to October 22, 2024 at more than $3.759 million, registering a 12 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

These citrus fruits were exported from the customs offices of Mazandaran province to 10 countries in the world including UAE, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan.

Over 104,000 tons of citrus fruits, valued at $28.482 million, were exported from the customs offices of the country in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to October 22, 2024), the observer added.

MA/6286387