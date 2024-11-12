India conducts flight test of long range land cruse missile

The defence ministry said all sub-systems of the missile system performed as per expectation and met the primary mission objectives.

New Delhi: India on Tuesday successfully carried out the maiden flight test of a Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile from an integrated test range off the coast of Odisha.

The defense ministry said all sub-systems of the missile system performed as per expectation and met the primary mission objectives.

It said the missile followed the desired path using waypoint navigation and demonstrated its capability to perform various manoeuvres while flying at various altitudes and speeds.

The missile is also equipped with advanced avionics and software to ensure better and more reliable performance.

"The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the maiden flight test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from the integrated test range Chandipur off the coast of Odisha from a mobile articulated launcher," the ministry said.

It said the missile performance was monitored by several range sensors like radar, electro-optical tracking system and telemetry deployed at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path.

LRLACM has been developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru along with contributions from other DRDO laboratories and Indian industries.

MNA