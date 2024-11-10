Celebrated on November 10, World Science Day for Peace and Development emphasizes science's relevance to everyday life and seeks to inform citizens about scientific advancements.

The Day aims to connect science with society, highlighting scientists’ contributions to understanding our planet and fostering sustainability.

It mobilizes various stakeholders, from government officials to students, to promote science for peace and development.

UNESCO encourages everyone to mark the occasion by organizing related events.

The 2024 theme, "Youth at the forefront," aligns with the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (2024-2033).

It focuses on engaging young people and non-scientists in exploring science's impact in our digital world, allowing them to interact with scientists about real-world challenges.

The initiative to hold a focused event arose from the 1999 World Conference on Science in Budapest as a commitment to the Declaration on Science and the Science Agenda: Framework for Action.

Since UNESCO declared World Science Day in 2001, it has inspired numerous global projects and fostered collaboration among scientists in conflict regions, exemplified by the Israeli-Palestinian Science Organization (IPSO).

World Science Day highlights the significance of science for sustainable societies.

The occasion aims to involve the public, demonstrating science's relevance to daily life and fostering discussions that contribute to global peace and development.

The first celebration took place on November 10, 2002, with participation from various organizations, including governmental and non-governmental institutions and educational bodies.

In August 2023, the United Nations General Assembly recognized 2024-2033 as the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development, a pivotal initiative led by UNESCO.

This Decade aims to mobilize diverse scientific fields to drive transformative changes in society, economy, and environment, promoting scientific literacy and collaboration across sectors to achieve sustainable development goals and ensure a safer, more prosperous future for all.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour