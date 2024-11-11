Iraq's Araji meets with Iranian counterpart, IRGC chief

In the meeting between, Araji and SNSC secretary General Ali Akbar Ahmadian, they discussed and reviewed Tehran-Baghdad security agreement.

The two sides emphasized accelerating the process of implementing the security pact, especially preventing the presence and activities of terrorists on the other sides of Iran's western borders.

In the meeting of the top security official of Iraq with the IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami, the two sides talked about the bilateral relations and the details of the joint security agreement between the two countries, and the importance of controlling the borders of the two countries, and emphasized the non-use of the Iraqi soil by the enemies.

According to local Iranian media, General Salami in the meeting appreciated and thanked the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for its support for the implementation of the security agreement and the High Observation Committee for the implementation of the agreement.

MNA