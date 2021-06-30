Russian Navy ships hold missile firings in Pacific

According to TASS, a group of the Russian Pacific Fleet’s ships held missile and artillery firings in the Pacific, repelling a notional enemy’s air attack and striking a sea target in drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"A group of the Pacific Fleet’s ships comprising the Fleet’s Order of Nakhimov Guards Missile Cruiser Flagship Varyag and the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov held missile and artillery firings in the Pacific waters. In the course of practical measures, the warships jointly repelled a notional enemy’s air attack. The exercise was intended to check the reliable operation of shipborne weapons in a hot climate," the press office said in a statement.

The cruiser Varyag involved shipborne Osa anti-aircraft missile systems in striking simulated aerial targets. The warship also conducted fire from the 130mm AK-130 artillery gun, the 100mm A-190 multi-purpose artillery system, and the 30mm AK-630 six-barrel automatic shipborne launchers. In addition, the warship’s crew carried out electronic warfare measures, the statement says.

The Pacific Fleet’s naval group also conducted artillery fire against a sea target. In this episode, the crew of the Pacific Fleet’s flagship fired the Osa air defense system against the target that simulated a small-size ship, the press office reported.

HJ/TASS