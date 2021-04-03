Moscow says no alternative to JCPOA

Making the remarks at a virtual multilateral meeting on the Iran nuclear program on Friday, the Russian officials noted that all parties involved should make every effort for the earliest possible return of the Iran nuclear deal to the originally established framework.

Ryabkov underlined that the JCPOA is irreplaceable and called on all members to work as hard as possible to return to the original framework of the international agreement.

Ryabkov's views were also published in a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which said the participants of the held event paid special attention to the measures that should be taken by the United States to eliminate previously committed violations of the JCPOA and to lift its sanctions against Iran.

The statement also urged all parties to work for the return of the agreement to its original state and its full implementation.

The JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, was reached in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and Iran.

The United States withdrew from the JCPOA on May 8, 2018 and later unilaterally reimposed sanctions on Tehran, despite objections from the international community.

