Jun 30, 2021, 12:44 PM

IRGC dep. chief:

US sanctions on Iran never been halted

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Stating that the US sanctions on Iran have never been halted, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said that Iran and the Islamic Revolution have been invaded and sanctioned by the US from the beginning.

Referring o the commemoration of the passengers of Iran Air Flight 655, which was shot down by a guided-missile cruiser of the United States Navy, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi on Wednesday said, "This week marks the anniversary of one of the most heinous crimes committed by Americans and that is the crash of a passenger plane."

"US sanctions on Iran have never been halted," he added, saying that Iran and the Islamic Revolution have been invaded and sanctioned by the US from the beginning.

The US and its allies imposed sanctions on Iran all these years, and their sanctions have not been halted, he noted.

