Taliban not committed to peace process in Afghanistan

Accordingly, the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan issued a statement on Monday, announcing that Abdullah Abdullah Head of the Council met and held talks with Japanese Ambassador to Kabul Takashi Okada to discuss relevant issues and peace process in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Abdullah pointed to the recent developments and security situation in Afghanistan and reiterated that Taliban Group are not committed to the process of peace in this country.

Taliban seek a military solution to Afghan problem. If this group seeks victory through a military solution, that would be completely wrong, Abdullah said, adding, “Given the history of the last four decades, no group in Afghanistan has been able to seize power by force.”

For his part, Japanese envoy to Kabul, while emphasizing his country's continued assistance to Afghanistan, said that Japan’s message to Taliban is that war is not the solution to end the crisis in Afghanistan.

If Taliban comes to power militarily, it will have no legitimacy, he added.

MA/5246231