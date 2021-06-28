Americans flee Afghanistan ‘irresponsibly’: FM official

In a tweet on Monday, Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi pointed to the irresponsible flee of US forces from Afghanistan and wrote that they put Afghanistan on the brink of civil war.

It is essential that the Afghan government, Taliban, Mujahideen and all Afghan National Forces save the country by taking a responsible approach to the future of Afghanistan and adopting courageous decisions in this regard.

Earlier, Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister and Director General of West Asia at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in another tweet wrote, “The reason for Iran's concern about the developments in Afghanistan is not the transfer of power, because it (Iran) is sure that Afghanistan has no military solution and the transfer of power through the military is impossible and will not maintain peace and stability in this country."

Several US officials have previously told the Associated Press that about 650 US troops will remain in Afghanistan after withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in July (next month) to ensure the safety of US diplomats.

According to the Associated Press, the main US forces in Afghanistan will complete the process of withdrawing from Afghanistan in the next two weeks, but several hundred US troops will remain as part of a security program, especially at the US Embassy and Kabul Airport.

