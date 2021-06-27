Taliban takes control of Rostaq county in Takhar Province

According to local Afghan media "Atlaspress", Taliban militants staged an attack on Rostaq city in Takhar province in northeastern Afghanistan last night.

According to local media, Rostaq fell to the Taliban earlier today.

According to the Anadolu Agency, Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president of Afghanistan, described the collapse of Afghan districts by the Taliban a "tactical retreat."

Earlier, Xinhua quoted an army spokesman in the northern region as saying that six Taliban militants were killed in airstrikes in N. Afghanistan while planting mines.

Taliban intensified its attacks on Kabul government positions across the country as the new round of inter-Afghan talks continues in the Qatari capital Doha.

The political observers focusing on Afghanistan say as foreign occupiers led by Americans begin withdrawal from Afghanistan, Washington is trying to use the growing insecurity in the country as an excuse in line with its plans for future Afghanistan.

