Afghan forces retake 5 cities from Taliban: MoD

Government forces recaptured control of Khost in Baghlan, Shinwari in Parwan, Khan Chahar Bagh and Pashtun Kot in Faryab and Kaldar in Balkh, the Afghan Ministry of Defense added.

According to the reports, the Taliban group, after two months of rapid advance in different areas and capturing more than 60 cities, yesterday took control of the cities of 'Saydabad' and 'Chak' in Maidan Wardak province in the south of Kabul.

Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh described the defeat of the Taliban as one of the government's top priorities and wrote on Facebook that the use of helicopters and military aircraft for civilian purposes was prohibited.

Taliban intensified its attacks on Kabul government positions across the country as the new round of inter-Afghan talks continues in the Qatari capital Doha.

The political observers focusing on Afghanistan say as foreign occupiers led by Americans begin withdrawal from Afghanistan, Washington is trying to use the growing insecurity in the country as an excuse in line with its plans for future Afghanistan.

