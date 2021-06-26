Taliban take control of cities in Afghanistan' Faryab, Parwan

Sultan Muhammad Sanjar, Governor of Andkhoy city, told the media that the Taliban Group took control of center of Andkhoy and Khan Char Bagh cities of Faryab province in northern Afghanistan. The towns fell to the group following the fierce clashes that erupted between Afghanistan security forces and the Taliban Group, Anadolu news agency reported.

In the wake of fierce clashes, severe damages have been inflicted to the shops and workplaces in Andkhoy city.

Also, Governor of Parwan province Fazluddin Ayar told the media that Taliban Group took control of the provincial capital of Shinwari and SiahGard.

Meanwhile, a new round of inter-Afghan talks continues in the Qatari capital Doha.

With the beginning of withdrawal of foreign occupiers led by American terrorists from Afghanistan, Washington is trying to use the growing insecurity in this country as an excuse for exploitation.

