We will respond to provocative US actions: Taliban

The Taliban say the United States has bombed its positions in several Afghan provinces. The group called these attacks "a provocative action."

The armed Aghan group spokesman stressed in a tweet that the US forces should focus on their withdrawal from Afghanistan, threatening that if the attacks continue, Washington will have to face the consequences.

These comments by the Taliban come as the US FOX news claimed on Friday that the US drones had attacked Taliban positions in the north of Afghanistan.

The alleged attack came hours before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani traveled to Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

According to a US official, an unknown number of Taliban fighters were killed in the drone attacks in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

KI/FNA14000405000668