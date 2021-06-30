  1. Politics
Jun 30, 2021, 10:03 AM

Afghan crisis can only be resolved through talks: FM official

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – The General Director of Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi said that solution to Afghanistan crisis is not military but it can be solved through negotiation.

In a tweet on Wed., the Assistant of the Foreign Ministry wrote, “The current conflict in Afghanistan is not a war for taking land but it is for gaining or maintaining legitimacy.”

If Taliban conquer all the cities in Afghanistan, they will not be able to establish their governance if they cannot gain international recognition, he added.

Therefore, “I strongly say that Afghanistan crisis does not have a military solution and we should only think about negotiations.”

With the irresponsible withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan in recent weeks, Taliban forces are advancing and occupying large parts of Afghanistan.

