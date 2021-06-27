Iran 1st country to produce Sputnik V in region: Russia

Kryl Dimitrov made the remarks a day after Iran started local manufacturing of Russian Sputnik V on Saturday.

RDIF director-general said the Sputnik V vaccines produced by the Iranian pharmaceutical company will be used in the general vaccination of the population in Iran.

He added that the Russian RDIF and one of the leading Iranian pharmaceutical companies called Actover Co. announced in a statement the joint production of the Sputnik vaccine on Saturday.

Dimitrov explained more that the RDIF and Actover Co. are actively cooperating in the field of "technology transfer".

He further said that the local manufacturing of Russian Sputnik V in Iran accelerates the pace of general vaccination of the Iranian population, adding that the Sputnik V vaccines currently play an important role in protecting the country's population against the coronavirus.

Sputnik V is registered in 67 countries with a population of more than 3.5 billion people. Data obtained during vaccinations of the population of Russia and other countries show that Sputnik is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against the Covid-19.

Sputnik V vaccine produced in Iran was unveiled on Saturday during a ceremony at the complex of the Iranian drug maker Actover Co. located in Alborz province near the capital Tehran. The unveiling ceremony was attended by the Iranian health official including health minister Namaki and other health officials.

